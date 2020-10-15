Climber rescued after fall in Little Dominguez Canyon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An adult male was rescued from Little Dominguez Canyon after falling 30-40 feet while repelling down a 200-foot cliff in the area of Rose Creek.

The Grand Junction Regional Communications Center was notified the climber was in need of help at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Mesa County Search and Rescue immediately responded to the area.

The injured climber was accompanied by two others at the time of the fall. They helped alert Centurylink’s helicopter to their remote location. Search and rescue volunteers were dispatched due to difficulty accessing the area.

Crews carried the injured climber to CareFlight waiting nearby. He was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

