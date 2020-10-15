Advertisement

Aircraft ventilation systems don’t spread viruses, DOD study says

A lot of assumptions were made
Study shows airplane ventilation systems are effective at removing coronavirus from the air.
Study shows airplane ventilation systems are effective at removing coronavirus from the air.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows circulating air on airplanes is unlikely to spread coronavirus.

The Department of Defense research concluded aircraft ventilation systems are effective at removing COVID-19 from the air.

But the study did come with several caveats.

First, it used a mannequin wearing a surgical mask to simulate a coughing passenger and assumed all passengers were masked and facing forward.

On actual flights, passengers often move their heads and move about the aisles, bathrooms and other places where they could encounter the virus.

The study also did not simulate what would happen if a passenger coughed or breathed directly onto someone else.

Researchers say testing also did not include substantial movement throughout the plane or in the airport, lounge or jetway, where air exchange rates and human interactions will vary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls

Updated: moments ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

National

Twitter reports major outage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The social media giant began experiencing problems late Thursday afternoon.

National

C-SPAN suspends Scully after he admits to lie about hack

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
C-SPAN suspended its political editor Steve Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.

Coronavirus

ISOLATED: States begin to allow nursing home visitors but face PPE shortages, logistical questions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff
Some nursing homes are beginning to allow visitors, but hundreds report to the federal government that they are experiencing staff shortages or have no protective masks in their supplies.

Latest News

News

Television station security guard charged with second-degree murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Beth McCann announced Thursday that the charge will be filed against 30-year-old Matthew Dolloff on Monday.

National

Black man’s family views graphic video of in-custody death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The video, which police have refused to release publicly, only added to persistent questions about Ronald Greene’s death, such as why State Police initially blamed it on a car crash and why they waited more than a year to discipline one of the responding officers.

News

Prop 113 or National Popular Vote explained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
A yes vote would put Colorado into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which in the future can give Colorado’s nine electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote. A no vote would allow Colorado to continue giving its nine electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the most votes in the state.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Climber rescued after fall in Little Dominguez Canyon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Samantha Johns)
An adult male was rescued from Little Dominguez Canyon after falling 30-40 feet while repelling down a 200-foot cliff.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.