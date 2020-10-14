Town of Palisade discusses budget, proposed new clinic

Town leaders discuss budget, new clinic proposal (KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Leaders in the Town of Palisade met Tuesday night to talk about a couple of big issues including planning their budget.

As municipalities prepare budgets the Town of Palisade is tightening their belt.

Palisade doesn’t plan on spending much on capital expenditures, mostly because of the COVID-19 crisis. At least until sales taxes can be examined. Part of the town’s conservative approach to the budget is driven by the risk of being shut down again due to the coronavirus. However, they will be able to utilize grant money on capital improvement opportunities.

“I think our concern is the same as everyone, if we get locked down again with COVID and businesses close, how that’s going to effect everyone in the community. That is our big concern," said Town Manager Janet Hawkinson.

Palisade works with a budget of about 4.5 million dollars.

Another topic discussed was the potential for a new clinic in Palisade. Community Hospital and town leaders are talking about the possibility of putting a clinic at the old high school on Iowa street and Highway 6. But there are challenges with that proposal including asbestos removal in the old building before its torn down and a new 7,000 square foot clinic is built.

Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai says Community Hospital would finance a certificate of participation (COP). Community Hospital would build out of the new clinic. Town leaders hope a new clinic could be open in Palisade by the spring of 2022.

