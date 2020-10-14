Cases continue to rise, another death due to COVID-19 reported in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County reported another death in the county due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to six.

Health officials say the latest death was a man who was in his 60′s; it is unknown if he had any preexisting health conditions.

Mesa County’s upwards trend in cases is continuing, as the county has reported double-digit cases for the past eight days.

With the caseload spiking throughout the state of Colorado, county health officials echoed Governor Polis' plead to individuals to keep up the work in social distancing.

“People need to protect themselves in three-ways,” explained Jeff Kuhr, the Executive Director at Mesa County Public Health. “Avoid crowds, avoid closed in spaces, and also avoid being in close distance.”

Hospitalizations remain fairly low in the county, as the last report indicates that four residents are being hospitalized with the virus. This is down from nine on Monday.

Mesa County’s two-week positivity rate also remains low, as the last measure shows it at 2.61%. On Tuesday, Governor Polis noted that Colorado’s test positivity rate exceeded 5%, which is the first time the state has hit that mark since the start of the pandemic.

To date, Mesa County has confirmed 892 cases.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.