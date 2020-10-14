Advertisement

Arrest made in connection to police-involved shooting

One arrest has been announced following an incident that left one police officer injured and ended in the suspect being shot by law enforcement.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:14 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One arrest has been announced following an incident that left one police officer injured and ended in the suspect being shot by law enforcement.

Adams James Rodriguez, 29, of Clifton, was arrested by the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team and is facing a slew of charges, including 2 counts of second-degree assault on a police officer.

The incident occurred Oct. 11 in the area of 29 1/2 Road and Parkway Drive, where authorities received a call regarding the possible location of a stolen vehicle. When officers with the Grand Junction Police Department arrived and tried to contact Rodriguez, who was the driver of the stolen vehicle, he struck an officer with the vehicle. Details following this point are limited, but it was confirmed that Rodriguez was shot by an officer. Rodriguez was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the officer who was struck by the vehicle was checked on scene by paramedics. The officer was reported to have sustained minor injuries. Rodriguez has since been released from the hospital.

The 21st Judicial District is continuing to investigate this incident. All documents related to this case have been sealed by the court.

The full list of charges Rodriguez is facing are listed below. He is currently being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

  • Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (Class 4 Felony)
  • 2 counts of Assault in the Second Degree on a Police Officer (Class 4 Felony)
  • 3 counts of Felony Menacing (Class 5 Felony)
  • 2 counts of Vehicular Eluding (Class 4 Felony)
  • Reckless Endangerment (Class 2 Misdemeanor)
  • Resisting arrest (Class 2 Misdemeanor)
  • Reckless Driving (Class 2 Misdemeanor Traffic Offense)
  • Hit and Run (Class 2 Misdemeanor Traffic Offense)
  • Hit and Run (Class 2 Misdemeanor Traffic Offense)
  • Attempt to Influence a Public Servant (Class 4 Felony)
  • Crime of Violence (Sentencing Enhancer)
  • Crime of Violence (Sentencing Enhancer)

