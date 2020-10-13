Local 12-year-old entrepreneur to compete in national Shark Tank-style competition

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A local 12-year-old is seeing the fruits of his labor pay off about a year later.

In a Saturday Shark Tank-style competition, James Stucky, a young entrepreneur will be showing off his startup business to national investors.

His business “Bulldog Protective Gear,” is gear made for kids that do outdoor sports and activities.

He says it’s all thanks to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, a program through the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.

“My product is basically protective gear for kids that do outdoor sports and activities such as mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, etc. And it’s just to protect them from crashes and stuff,” Young Entrepreneur James Stucky says.

Usually, the competition is held in Rochester, New York but because of COVID-19 it’ll be held virtually. James will have the chance to win $80,000 dollars in cash and college scholarships.

He’s competing against over 30 others Saturday, Oct. 13.

A live stream of the competition will be on Young Entrepreneurs Academy’s live Youtube and Facebook stream.

