Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate indicted for 1984 murder of Colorado girl

(KKCO/ KJCT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - A former longshot candidate for Idaho governor has been indicted in the murder of Jonelle Matthews, a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing in 1984. Steve Pankey ran as a Constitution Party candidate for governor in 2014 and as a Republican in the 2018 primary. Jonelle vanished after a holiday concert and in July 2019, a construction crew discovered her remains. Police officially labeled her death a homicide. Her 1984 disappearance attracted the White House’s attention at the time.

