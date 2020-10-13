Advertisement

Community upset over water quality in De Beque

Contaminated Water in De Beque
Contaminated Water in De Beque(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:12 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Residents in De Beque received a notice informing them that there was an unhealthy amount of Trihalomethanes in their water which was a violation of the drinking water requirements.

“We started flushing hydrants and everything that we could operational wise to try to reduce the Trihalomethanes inside the sample bottles,” said James Taylor, the contractor operator of the water treatment facility.

Many members of the community were upset because they felt like they should have been told sooner. “Our question is why wasn’t the report given to us sooner, three months prior to when we started failing, or why it wasn’t even taped up in the window at the community center,” said Todd Larreau, De Beque resident.

Taylor said, “well I kind of told them that it was a non-emergency according to what we got in the violation. In the date notice, we had until October 11th to get it reported, so I thought we could get it reported in the monthly bills.”

Taylor said he understands why people are upset, but unless this becomes a reoccurring problem, the water is safe to drink at this point.

Many of the people in the town of De Beque are not taking that risk. Larreau said that he will not even give his dogs the water. He also said that the water smells like eggs.

Some of the residents said that they are upset because they feel like they are not being told what is really going on, and that it feels like information is being hidden from them.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GJ family honored by Special Olympcs Colorado

Updated: moments ago
|
By Bernie Lange
Grand Junction family honored for years of work with Special Olympics Colorado

News

Grand Junction resident upset over utilities being turned off during the pandemic

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
She read the website of the utility companies and thought that they were not shutting off anyone’s power or water, but that was not the case.

News

League of Women Voter’s of Mesa County host virtual ballot forum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
League of Women Voters host virtual Mesa County ballot forum

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Mesa County 2021 proposed budget

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Goldene Brown
As we near the end of 2020, Mesa County is looking towards next year’s budget. The total county budget that’s being proposed is over $190 million dollars. That’s nearly three million dollars over the 2020 budget.

News

Largest fires on record in Colorado history

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Both the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction and Cameron Peak Fire burning west of Fort Collins have made their way on the list of the largest fires ever recorded in Colorado.

News

Private security guard for Denver TV station jailed for deadly shooting at protest

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a private security guard working for a Denver TV station was jailed for investigation of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of another man during dueling right- and left-wing protests.

News

Harmony Acres Fundraiser

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
You can hike, bike, ride an ATV, or ride a horse on a trail. The goal is that you will have people sponsor you for the number of miles you complete.

News

Grand Junction resident beats bench press world record

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Kevin Triplett from Grand Junction beat the bench-pressing world record for his weight and age class.