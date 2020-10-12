Advertisement

Private security guard for Denver TV station jailed for deadly shooting at protest

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:28 AM MDT
DENVER (AP) - Police say a private security guard working for a 9News, a Denver station, was jailed for investigation of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of another man during dueling right- and left-wing protests. The gunfire erupted Saturday afternoon. The Denver Post reports the guard - identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dolloff - was taken into custody after the clash in which another man apparently slapped him and sprayed him with Mace. The wounded man later died at a nearby hospital. Authorities did not reveal his name but family members identified him on Sunday as 49-year-old Lee Keltner.

