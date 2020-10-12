Mesa County 2021 proposed budget

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As we near the end of 2020, Mesa County is looking towards next year’s budget.

The total county budget that’s being proposed is over $190 million dollars. That’s nearly three million dollars over the 2020 budget.

One big focus this year is COVID-19 recovery. Specifically helping small businesses and those who need assistance.

The good news is things like road work and construction activity continued through the early stages of COVID-19, contributing to the local economy.

“Obviously the pandemic has driven a lot of our response, and efforts in the budgeting process and making sure that we continue to have proper resources at our health department, both monetarily and bulk wise and everything else," says County Administrator Peter Baier.

The county is proposing this budget using revenues they bring in. They’re not proposing going into debt or pulling from anything.

