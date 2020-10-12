Advertisement

League of Women Voter’s of Mesa County host virtual ballot forum

By Bernie Lange
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The League of Women’s Voters of Mesa County are keeping voters informed of the local issues this election. They’re holding three virtual ballot forums this week. Several amendments and ballot issues will be discussed by a moderator and a panel of speakers.

Some of the speakers include former Colorado Secretary of State Bernie Buescher, Scott Wasserman from the Bell Policy Center. City leaders and CMU professors and many more will participate.

The forums will be held Monday thru Wednesday starting at 7 pm. For a Zoom link to the virtual forum you can go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89543077128. The forums will also be streamed on the League of Women Voters of Mesa County Facebook page.

