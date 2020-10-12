Harmony Acres Fundraiser

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Harmony Acres is doing a fundraiser to raise money to get a handicap accessible bathroom.

Normally they have a fall concert as a fundraiser, but this year they had to get creative because of COVID-19. They decided to encourage people to hit the trails.

You can hike, bike, ride an ATV, or ride a horse on a trail. The goal is that you will have people sponsor you for the number of miles you complete. “I’m going to go out and ride 100 miles on horseback over the next month, I’m asking my friends and neighbors and business associates, would you pledge a dollar per mile, or more, or less,” said J.J. Fletcher, Harmony Acres board member.

If you raise over 100 dollars, your name will be put into a raffle to win some prizes.

This fundraiser is going on until November 10th.

