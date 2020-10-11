Officer struck by vehicle; One suspect shot
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One suspect has been shot and an officer was struck by a vehicle near 29 1/2 Road and Parkway Drive Sunday afternoon.
There is heavy law enforcement in the area.
Grand Junction Police say officers were attempting to contact a driver of a reported stolen vehicle. A suspect was shot, but the extent of injuries is not clear. An officer was struck by a vehicle and was released with minor injuries.
Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating. We will provide more information as more details come.
