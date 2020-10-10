Advertisement

Turkey Roast Car and Bike Show

By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The annual Turkey Roast Car and Bike show took place on Saturday.

The event was raising money for veterans in Western Colorado. “There are so many veterans out there that need help and there is not a lot of charities that are grass root local, and for us to be able to raise money for people, our neighbors, is important for me,” said Chris Schnell, Promoter of Turkey Roast Car and Bike Show.

Over 60 cars showed up for the show.

They did ask all the employees to wear masks, encouraged social distancing, and tried to park the cars far apart from each other to make sure that they were being smart in response to COVID-19.

Everyone in attendance wanted to win the People’s Choice Award because the winner gets to have their car on next year’s flyer.

