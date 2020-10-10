Search and Rescue Training

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -On Saturday Morning, a helicopter landed in Palisade High School’s parking lot and took members from Mesa County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team to the Palisade Plunge Trail.

The group went on a 15 mile hike to survey the trail in order to find good locations for rescue helicopter landing zones along the trial.

This trail is very remote and cannot be accessed by emergency vehicles.

It is very important that the search and rescue team is familiar with the area so they can do a quick rescue if it is needed.

“Ultimate goal is if this trail does becomes very popular, we are going to be responding quite a bit up there to maybe a lot of accidents, so to become familiar with it, decreases our time that we are actually taking to get to the subjects,” said Michael Verbit, Member of the Search and Rescue team.

This training could literally save someone’s life.

