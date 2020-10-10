Advertisement

Fall Break at CMU

CMU Fall Break Signs
CMU Fall Break Signs(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:21 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -CMU didn’t have classes today because it is Fall Break. They will resume classes on Monday. The school wanted to remind the students to stay socially distant and safe over the break, so they added large road signs on campus.

CMU’s President, Tim Foster said, “Let’s not just use a three-day weekend to totally unstitch what we have done for 8 weeks.”

That is why the city gave them signs that told students not to travel and reminded them to be smart.

Foster did say that the school has had amazing results when it comes to COVID-19 and he trusts the students will be smart over this break as well. “I’m confident that our students, if they are going to go somewhere, they are going to go camping, or go on day trips, or those sorts of things,” said Foster.

Chloe Dody, a student at CMU said, “yeah, I’m honestly not worried about it, I’m just here for a good time.” She is not the only one who thinks that way. Many of the students on campus told us that they were not very worried about the potential for a spike in COVID-19 cases on campus after the break.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

COVID outbreak reported at local bowling alley

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The state’s health department is reporting that a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at the Orchard Mesa Lanes, a bowling alley located off of Unaweep Avenue.

News

Southwest Airlines, JetBlue headed to Montrose Airport

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
After both Delta and Allegiant flights were suspended at the Montrose Airport for the coming winter, it was announced that Southwest and JetBlue Airlines will be replacing them in the coming flight season.

Latest News

News

Mesa County Health Department meets with the state to discuss COVID-19 policies

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:09 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Jeff Kuhr, the Executive Director for the Mesa County Health Department, met with the state to talk about the counties protocols when it comes to COVID-19.

News

Boebert, John Pence in attendance at rally in Grand Junction

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:05 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
On Thursday afternoon, over 100 people gathered at the Old County Courthouse for the Rally the Vote event. Lauren Boebert and John Pence both spoke.

News

Western Colorado Drug Task Force seizes large amounts of illegal drugs near Utah border

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:01 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A two-day operation conducted by the Western Colorado Drug Task Force earlier this month along I-70 near the Utah border resulted in the recovery of an astounding amount of illegal drugs, along with several firearms and thousands of dollars of cash.

News

Body of Denver hiker found in San Juan Mountains

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:21 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The body of 26-year-old Ben Brownlee, who was first reported missing on the evening of Oct. 4, was found on Wednesday in the San Juan Mountains in Hinsdale County.

News

Two Delta residents arrested following crime spree

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:14 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A brief police pursuit near California Mesa in Delta County on Oct. 7 led to the arrests of Raul Coronado-Gonzalez, a 28-year-old who was driving the evading vehicle, and passenger Natalie Svensson, 18.

News

Mesa County Public Health clears up confusion on local mask mandate

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:10 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
MCPH emphasized that cloth face coverings are still required in the county for interactions where physical distancing is not possible, or whenever you enter and are moving through indoor public spaces.