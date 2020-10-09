Southwest Airlines, JetBlue headed to Montrose Airport

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After both Delta and Allegiant flights were suspended at the Montrose Airport for the coming winter, it was announced that Southwest and JetBlue Airlines will be replacing them in the coming flight season.

Service for both of these airlines are scheduled to start in mid-December. Southwest will fly two to three times a day from Denver to Montrose, and on the weekends will fly from Dallas Love Field to Montrose throughout the winter. JetBlue will operate from Boston Logan Airport to Montrose on Saturdays and select Wednesdays during the season.

“Adding Southwest Airlines to Montrose Regional Airport is a win for the community and region,” said Montrose Regional Airport Director Lloyd Arnold. “Southwest’s commitment to quality, customer-first approach, and the large number of major cities available via their service is attractive for the regional market and beyond.”

