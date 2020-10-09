GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -On Thursday afternoon, over 100 people gathered at the Old County Courthouse for the Rally the Vote event. Lauren Boebert and John Pence both spoke.

This event was to encourage the public to vote. Both Boebert and Pence said this is the most important election we have had so far.

Congress Candidate Lauren Boebert said, “but really this could be the last most important election we ever have because if we lose our freedom there is nowhere else to go.”

Pence came to support Boebert, but also to endorse President Trump. “I am here in Colorado not just to make sure that we send Lauren to Washington to put America first and fight for our freedoms with President Trump, but also the Trump Campaign sees that we can win the state of Colorado,” said Pence.

We reached out to the Democratic Party to get their thoughts on the rally. Maria Keenan, Chairperson for the Mesa County Democratic Party said, “anyone has a right to have a protest and rally, but while they were having the rally, we were busy delivering 1,500 Biden/Harris yard signs.”

She also said that people have been stealing their signs.“They can steal our signs, but they cannot steal our votes,” said Keenan

