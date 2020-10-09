Advertisement

Little girl battles cancer, gets princess photo shoot

‘The whole picture just becomes a magical scene’
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (CNN) – A Rhode Island photographer went above and beyond to show support for a little girl battling cancer.

Ashley Richer made her a fairy-tale princess for a day.

Five-year-old Arianna Taft is fighting an advanced form of kidney cancer

Richer learned about her illness and wanted to do what she could to help

She cleared her schedule, bought Arianna some costumes and set up a photo shoot.

But the photos are just the first part. The real magic happens in post-production.

“I basically take each picture and plop it into a digital backdrop, so the whole picture just becomes a magical scene,” Richer said.

Be brave little one ♥️ To help Arianna and her family please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-arianna-in-her-fight?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all

Posted by Ashley Richer Photography on Thursday, October 8, 2020

Richer, who in the past lost a family friend to a terminal illness, said it was important for her to do this.

“It’s really to help them feel special for a day and to kind of make them forget about what they’re going through,” she said.

Arianna dressed up as a bunch of Disney princesses, including Belle, Snow White, Elsa and Merida.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rep. Sanford Bishop reflects on VP debate

Updated: moments ago

National

Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond on Wednesday and was allowed to walk free from the maximum security state prison where he had been held for his safety since shortly after his arrest.

News

Southwest Airlines, JetBlue headed to Montrose Airport

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
After both Delta and Allegiant flights were suspended at the Montrose Airport for the coming winter, it was announced that Southwest and JetBlue Airlines will be replacing them in the coming flight season.

National

Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until May 30

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
Although an exact date for various performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through May 30.

Latest News

National Politics

McConnell says no COVID-19 bill likely before Election Day

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR and BRUCE SCHREINER
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told an audience in Kentucky that he doesn’t see a deal coming together soon out of a “murky” situation in which the participants in the negotiations are elbowing for political advantage.

Coronavirus

Enrollment drops worry public schools as pandemic persists

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO
Personal decisions could exacerbate the financial problems of public school systems that receive a set amount of state funding for every student they enroll, which are the vast majority.

National

Cancer patient gets priceless princess pictures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A little girl battling cancer becomes a princess for a day.

National

Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Nicknamed the “Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees.

National Politics

13 allegedly plotted to kidnap Mich. gov

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
13 men stand accused of a domestic terrorism plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

National

Louisiana braces to relive a nightmare as Delta nears

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As Hurricane Delta churns north-northwest toward an expected landfall late Friday, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.