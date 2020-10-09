COVID outbreak reported at local bowling alley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KCJT) - The state’s health department is reporting that a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at the Orchard Mesa Lanes, a bowling alley located off of Unaweep Avenue.

According to the state’s website, one staff member has tested positive for the virus, along with 10 attendees. The illnesses related to the incident were determined to be an outbreak on Oct 2.

We have reached out to the business, but have not heard back.

Check back for updates.

