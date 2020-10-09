Advertisement

COVID outbreak reported at local bowling alley

(Chris Schumann)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KCJT) - The state’s health department is reporting that a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at the Orchard Mesa Lanes, a bowling alley located off of Unaweep Avenue.

According to the state’s website, one staff member has tested positive for the virus, along with 10 attendees. The illnesses related to the incident were determined to be an outbreak on Oct 2.

We have reached out to the business, but have not heard back.

Check back for updates.

Latest News

News

Southwest Airlines, JetBlue headed to Montrose Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
After both Delta and Allegiant flights were suspended at the Montrose Airport for the coming winter, it was announced that Southwest and JetBlue Airlines will be replacing them in the coming flight season.

News

Mesa County Health Department meets with the state to discuss COVID-19 policies

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Jeff Kuhr, the Executive Director for the Mesa County Health Department, met with the state to talk about the counties protocols when it comes to COVID-19.

News

Boebert, John Pence in attendance at rally in Grand Junction

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
On Thursday afternoon, over 100 people gathered at the Old County Courthouse for the Rally the Vote event. Lauren Boebert and John Pence both spoke.

News

Western Colorado Drug Task Force seizes large amounts of illegal drugs near Utah border

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A two-day operation conducted by the Western Colorado Drug Task Force earlier this month along I-70 near the Utah border resulted in the recovery of an astounding amount of illegal drugs, along with several firearms and thousands of dollars of cash.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Body of Denver hiker found in San Juan Mountains

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The body of 26-year-old Ben Brownlee, who was first reported missing on the evening of Oct. 4, was found on Wednesday in the San Juan Mountains in Hinsdale County.

News

Two Delta residents arrested following crime spree

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A brief police pursuit near California Mesa in Delta County on Oct. 7 led to the arrests of Raul Coronado-Gonzalez, a 28-year-old who was driving the evading vehicle, and passenger Natalie Svensson, 18.

News

Mesa County Public Health clears up confusion on local mask mandate

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:10 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
MCPH emphasized that cloth face coverings are still required in the county for interactions where physical distancing is not possible, or whenever you enter and are moving through indoor public spaces.

News

Covid-19: Flu Season and Halloween

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:18 PM MDT
Erin Crooks interviews Jeff Kuhr and they talk about covid-19 and how it will change Halloween.