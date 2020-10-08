Western Colorado Drug Task Force seizes large amounts of illegal drugs near Utah border
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A two-day operation conducted by the Western Colorado Drug Task Force earlier this month along I-70 near the Utah border resulted in the recovery of a staggering amount of illegal drugs, along with several firearms and thousands of dollars of cash.
The Grand Junction Police Department says that the operation led to the seizure of 600 pounds of marijuana, 33 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 1200 marijuana vape pens, 200 grams of marijuana concentrate, 2 AR pistols, 2 handguns, 2 bulletproof vests, approximately $19,000 in bulk currency, along with cocaine and ecstasy in the amount that’s consistent with personal use.
The operation led to the arrests of four people, whose mugshots and charges can be viewed below.
