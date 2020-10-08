Pink Out at the VA Hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the VA Hospital held their annual Pink Out event.

They had tables set up with many pink treats. Some of these included cookies, lemonade, lanyards, masks, necklaces, and much more.

“One in eight women in their lifetime will get breast cancer so we just wanted to get the word out to our women that it’s really important and get those screenings,” said Pamela Schultz, Women’s Veteran Program Manager.

The VA Hospital wanted to bring awareness to this statistic and remind people to go to the doctor.

They also had experts at the table so they could answer any questions people had.

