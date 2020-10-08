Advertisement

Grand Junction City Council discusses referred measure 2A

By Bernie Lange
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - city council discussing a ballot measure you’ll be voting on in less than a month. They hope voters will cast a yes vote on referred measure 2A a “debrucing” measure.

Many Colorado municipalities have previously passed similar measures. Measure 2A would allow the city to retain revenue over the TABOR cap, freeing up funds for essential services. It is not an increase in taxes.

Normally the money above the TABOR cap is used for transportation needs and infrastructure. But as the city grows and the pandemic keeps complicating things, paying for those essential needs becomes more difficult.

“It means we will be able to keep the money in the flow for operations for the city as we grow.” Said Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann. “Unless you’re living in a cave right now you know we are growing. Services will still be needed, fire, police and infrastructure and its important that you vote yes on 2A.”

According to the city, a no vote on 2A means operations will have to be cut to stay under the new TABOR cap which has declined in revenue outside transportation projects. They also say city leaders won’t have the flexibility to meet the ongoing needs associated with their response to the covid-19 pandemic.

