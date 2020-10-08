Grand Junction City Council discusses referred measure 2A

Measure 2A a hot topic at City Council (KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - City council spent time discussing a ballot measure you’ll be voting on in less than a month. They hope voters will cast a yes vote on referred measure 2A a “debrucing” measure.

Many Colorado municipalities have previously passed similar measures. Measure 2A would allow the city to retain revenue over the TABOR cap, freeing up funds for essential services. It is not an increase in taxes.

Normally the money above the TABOR cap is used for transportation needs and infrastructure. But as the city grows and the pandemic keeps complicating things, paying for those essential needs becomes more difficult.

“It means we will be able to keep the money in the flow for operations for the city as we grow," said Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann. “Unless you’re living in a cave right now you know we are growing. Services will still be needed, fire, police, and infrastructure, and it’s important that you vote yes on 2A.”

According to the city, a no vote on 2A means operations will have to be cut to stay under the new TABOR cap which has declined in revenue outside transportation projects. They also say city leaders won’t have the flexibility to meet the ongoing needs associated with their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.