Grand Junction Chick-fil-A back open

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After being shut down for months due to renovations to the current building off of Rimrock Avenue, Chick-fil-a is back open for business.

The location reopened at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and will be open until 10 p.m. After today their business hours will go back to normal, and they will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As always, they will be closed on Sundays.

The location has been closed since late July.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.