Community Trying to Spark Change after Addie Rae’s Death

Addie Rae Canal
Addie Rae Canal(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Addie Rae was a three-year-old girl who drowned in the canal over the weekend. People in the community are coming together to make sure that a tragic death like this will not happen again.

A Facebook page was started called Addies Fence where they are trying to petition and raise money to put a fence all the way around the canal.

“I started a Facebook page for support on building the fence called Addies Fence, just to get as many community members to donate and help so we can get started getting the project done,” said Travis Brewer.

They want this fence to be called Addies Fence.

“I think there should be some sort of mandate for housing and living areas next to the canal to have protective fencing because when we saw where Addie lived and how easy it was for her. It was literally just crossing the street, and not even the busy street. It was crossing the canal bank,” said Kelsey Fenske.

The Grand Valley Water Users declined an interview but did tell us that they appreciate the support from the community and will listen to all of the comments. They also explained that this is a complicated issue because a lot of the area where people are wanting fences, is privately owned. This means the city cannot add fences to individual people’s property.

The group is not giving up. They are continuing to be active on Facebook. They have a meeting this weekend, and they met with the City Council on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

