Body of Denver hiker found in San Juan Mountains

Ben was an avid and experienced hiker according to Hinsdale County Office of Emergency Management.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The body of 26-year-old Ben Brownlee, who was first reported missing on the evening of Oct. 4, was found Wednesday in the San Juan Mountains in Hinsdale County.

Brownlee, a resident of Denver, allegedly died after falling from a 75-100 ft ridge southeast of Cooper Creek Peak, just outside of Lake City. The Hinsdale County Office of Emergency Management reports that Brownlee was on a solo hiking trip, whose itinerary included climbing 13,000 peaks in the area. His car was initially located at the trailhead of Redcloud and Sunshine Peak early Monday morning.

Brownlee was found by his friends who were searching for him in a private helicopter. His parents, who had traveled to Lake City to help in search efforts, were notified of the discovery immediately.

Search crews that included people from Ouray, Gunnison, Hinsdale, and La Plata County helped recover Brownlee’s body from the scene Wednesday morning, and these efforts were completed by 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

