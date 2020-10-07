Advertisement

Senate Race 2020: KJCT to stream Gardner, Hickenlooper debate

(AP Images)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Candidates in one of the most consequential Senate races in America will square off on “Race for the Senate,” a debate that will be streamed on KJCT’s Facebook and website Tuesday, October 13.

Voters will have the chance to hear from Colorado’s incumbent Republican Senator Cory Gardner as well as from the former Colorado governor and Democratic candidate John Hickenlooper, as the two enter the final stages of their campaigns.

The debate will serve as the only statewide aired debate between the two. The debate will be held in conjunction with seven other media outlets: 9News, The Coloradoan, Colorado Politics, Rocky Mountain PBS, KRDO, KKCO, and KOBF. Kyle Clark and Marshall Zelinger, both of 9News, will be the moderators of the debate. Colorado State University in Fort Collins will be hosting the debate that will air commercial-free from 7 to 8 p.m.

Recent polls show Hickenlooper enters the debate with a slight lead among voters, however, the race has tightened in recent weeks.

Election day is Nov. 3.

