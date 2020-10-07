Mesa County ballots go out Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Voters will begin receiving their ballot for the much anticipated November election in the coming days, as ballots will be headed to mailboxes starting Friday, October 9.

In preparation for the big day, there are 150 bipartisan election judges that are now training according to the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

There are eight polling centers in Mesa County, which can be viewed below.

Mesa County Central Services - 200 South Spruce Street, Grand Junction

Fruita Civic Center - 325 East Aspen Avenue, Fruita

Clifton DMV - 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A2, Clifton

GVT West Transfer Facility - 612 24 /12 Road, Grand Junction

Department of Human Services - 510 29 1/2 Road, Grand Junction

Colorado Mesa University - 1100 North Avenue, Grand Junction

Mesa County Fairgrounds - 2785 US Highway 50, Grand Junction

Palisade Community Center - 120 West 8th Street, Palisade

Also, there are two new drop boxes that will be placed at the Palisade Community Center and Mesa County Fairgrounds.

New this year, voters will be able to track their ballot once it has been turned in by visiting the state of Colorado’s website, which can be found here.

“It’s a very important website to go to where you can track your ballot and check your voter information," says Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters. “We want to encourage people to go there. You’ll be able to make sure all your info is correct and you’ll also be able to see when your ballot was received and when it was counted as well.”

For other local election day information, head to https://clerk.mesacounty.us/elections.

Election day is Tuesday, November 3.

