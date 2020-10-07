Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M
Lowe’s also gave bonuses in March, May, July and August
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. says it is handing out another round of bonuses to recognize its front-line employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.
The bonuses total $100 million.
Lowe’s handed out similar bonuses in March, May, July and August.
With the latest bonuses, Lowe’s will have provided more than $775 million in financial support to its sales associates this year.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.