Bear spotted near Thunder Mountain Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A small bear that was spotted near Thunder Mountain Elementary School raised concerns for neighbors in the area Wednesday afternoon.

Our crew on scene says that the bear was spotted near a canal by the school, and neighbors say it has been there for about a week now.

Our cameras never saw the bear, and D51 says they were aware of the bear but that it didn’t appear to be close to the school anymore.

Kids were released as normal at 4:00 while security patrolled the area.

