Ballots go out Friday

By Bernie Lange
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The much anticipated November election is less than one month away. The Mesa County Clerk and Recorders office will be mailing out ballots Friday, October 9.

There are 150 bi-partisan election judges that are now training according to the Clerk and Recorders office. There are eight polling centers in Mesa County. Also, there are two new drop boxes at the Palisade Community Center and Mesa County Fairgrounds. New this year voters will be able to track their ballot after its turned in.

“It’s a very important website to go to where you can track your ballot and check your voter information.” Said Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters. “We want to encourage people to go there you’ll be able to make sure all your info is correct and you’ll also be able to see when your ballot was received and when it was counted as well.” That website is called govotecolorado.gov. For other election day information go to https://clerk.mesacounty.us/elections.

Election day is Tuesday, November 3.

