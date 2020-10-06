Suspect on the run following shooting at Paonia theater

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The suspect who allegedly shot a man in his neck Tuesday night at the Paradise Theater in Paonia is on the run Tuesday morning, and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is driving in a silver Ford F-150 with the license plate 756-PHN.

The man is described as a white, 35-year-old-male, who stands 6ft and weighs around 260 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The victim of the shooting, Matthew Burt, was transported to Paonia High School after the shooting where he was then airlifted to St. Mary’s. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office says that Burt was stable when airlifted and was talking to deputies. However, they are unsure of his current condition.

The sheriff’s office says that the suspect knew the victim, and they believe the reason for the shooting was a long term disagreement between them – the two have had issues with each other for years.

We will continue to monitor this story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.