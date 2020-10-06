Advertisement

Two killed in plane crash east of Telluride

Picture showing crews preparing for the recovery operations.
Picture showing crews preparing for the recovery operations.(San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:14 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two people were killed after a private plane crashed east of Telluride Monday afternoon according to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office. The agency says that there were no survivors in the crash.

Recovery operations took place Monday evening and were completed at roughly 6:25. During these operations, Black Bear Pass Road was closed to all traffic, and drones were prohibited from flying.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be at the scene investigating on Tuesday. The circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been released.

The identification of the deceased victims will be released by the San Miguel County Coroner’s Office.

We will continue to update this article.

