Advertisement

National Do Something Nice Day

National Do Something Nice Day
National Do Something Nice Day(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:13 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Monday was National Do Something Nice Day and Alpine Bank went to Kiln Coffee Bar to celebrate.

Alpine Bank paid for everyone’s coffee at Kiln Coffee Bar for the whole day.

The coffee shop said they did not know Alpine Bank was going to do that, but they were happy to be a part of the good deed.

“It’s been fun surprising people this morning. I feel like we get to be a part of something that we are not necessarily even doing anything. We get to make someone’s day because they (Alpine Bank) chose to do that, which is pretty cool,” said David Foster, Kiln Coffee Bar owner.

The bank also gave people sitting in the coffee shop extra certificates to come back and get free coffee next time.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community Comes Together for Addie Rae

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Over 200 community members came together to help search for her and the Sheriff’s Office found the body of a girl in the canal on Sunday that matches her description.

News

City Manager presents budget

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Bernie Lange
City Manager presents budget recommendations to City Council

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

Latest News

News

Wyoming couple battling severe injuries following plane crash on Grand Mesa

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange and (Calvin Corey)
Two passengers were transported to the hospital on Sunday after a plane crashed on top of the Grand Mesa.

News

Hours temporarily modified at Mesa County Fairgrounds COVID testing site

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Until Saturday, October 10, hours will be modified at the Community COVID-19 Sampling Site located at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

News

Pitkin County man receives six-months of probation for coughing in woman’s face

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to violating a county coronavirus health order after he coughed in a woman’s face.

News

Candlelight vigil held for 3-year-old Addie Rae

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Tragic news hit the valley Sunday evening after search crews discovered the body of three-year-old Addie Rae in a canal near where she went missing on 29 1/2 Road and Orchard Ave.

News

KJCT- Addie Rae

Updated: 11 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KJCT's newscasts

News

The Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1776, Held a Convoy Today

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:48 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
The group said they were doing this drive to bring attention to the lack of answers they have received when it comes to the 5.4 million dollars that the transit district has received.