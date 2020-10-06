Advertisement

Fire fully engulfs van in North Ave Walmart parking lot

(David Jones)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:41 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The entrance to the North Avenue Walmart was temporarily blocked off Monday evening due to a van that caught fire in the parking lot.

Crews responded to the flames around 6:00 and found the car completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters with the Grand Junction Fire Department were able to extinguish the flames, and the lot was reopened shortly after. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Suspect in Paonia shooting arrested

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey) and (Madison Burns)
The suspect who allegedly shot a man in his neck Monday night in Paonia has been arrested according to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Newlyweds of four days killed in plane crash in Colorado

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A newlywed husband and wife from Florida were departing Telluride, Colorado after getting married in the town just days prior when their private plane crashed in the mountains Monday afternoon, killing them both.

Latest News

News

Community Comes Together for Addie Rae

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Over 200 community members came together to help search for her and the Sheriff’s Office found the body of a girl in the canal on Sunday that matches her description.

News

National Do Something Nice Day

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Alpine Bank paid for everyone’s coffee at Kiln Coffee Bar for the whole day.

News

City Manager presents budget

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Bernie Lange
City Manager presents budget recommendations to City Council

News

Wyoming couple battling severe injuries following plane crash on Grand Mesa

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:22 PM MDT
|
By Bernie Lange and (Calvin Corey)
Two passengers were transported to the hospital on Sunday after a plane crashed on top of the Grand Mesa.

News

Hours temporarily modified at Mesa County Fairgrounds COVID testing site

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:24 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Until Saturday, October 10, hours will be modified at the Community COVID-19 Sampling Site located at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

News

Pitkin County man receives six-months of probation for coughing in woman’s face

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:43 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to violating a county coronavirus health order after he coughed in a woman’s face.