Advertisement

USA BMX National Tournament

National BMX Tournament
National BMX Tournament(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National USA BMX Tournament took place at the Mesa County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

The races started Friday and went through Sunday.

Over 700 riders competed from 28 different states. There were races for every age group.

Many families camped out and enjoyed the races together. “I grew up doing it and took a little break and now that I have kids of my own that are getting into it, it’s a family affair. Both the kids and the wife and I all do it,” said Tommy Deonier, a participant.

The race had signs reminding people to stay socially distant and wash their hands.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1776, Held a Convoy Today

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
The group said they were doing this drive to bring attention to the lack of answers they have received when it comes to the 5.4 million dollars that the transit district has received.

News

Small plane crashes on Grand Mesa

Updated: 1 hour ago
Small plane crashes on Grand Mesa, two taken to hospital.

News

Car crashes through restaurant in Palisade

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
A vehicle went through the parking lot and into the 13 Brix Cider Bistro in Palisade—crashing through the dining room and into the kitchen.

News

Body of child believed to be missing 3-year-old found in canal

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 3-year-old girl, she goes by the name Addie Rae.

Latest News

News

Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Happens at Lincoln Park

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Instead of gathering altogether, everyone was encouraged to stay socially distant and walk in their own neighborhoods with their families.

News

16th Annual Dog Day

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
The day was fun, but there was a scary moment when a dog needed CPR.

News

COVID-19 Cases Rise in Mesa County

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:19 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Mesa County Public Health said that they are a little concerned that the positive percentage is increasing.

News

Whistle-Blower at the Grand Junction Fire Department

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:16 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Gardner went on camera to say that he believes the Grand Junction Fire Department is not following all of the CDC’s guidelines when it comes to the Coronavirus.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:26 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:19 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.