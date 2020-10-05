USA BMX National Tournament

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National USA BMX Tournament took place at the Mesa County Fairgrounds over the weekend.

The races started Friday and went through Sunday.

Over 700 riders competed from 28 different states. There were races for every age group.

Many families camped out and enjoyed the races together. “I grew up doing it and took a little break and now that I have kids of my own that are getting into it, it’s a family affair. Both the kids and the wife and I all do it,” said Tommy Deonier, a participant.

The race had signs reminding people to stay socially distant and wash their hands.

