The Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1776, Held a Convoy Today

ATU, Local 1776
ATU, Local 1776(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:48 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -People gathered and decorated their cars to start the convoy on Sunday afternoon.

They started in Grand Junction and drove through Fruita and Palisade.

The group said they were doing this drive to bring attention to the lack of answers they have received when it comes to the 5.4 million dollars that the transit district has received. They want the money to support them, and they feel that they are being underpaid.

“Our contract expires in December of this year and so we are also negotiating for better wages and benefits. We are one of the lowest paid transportation companies in the whole nation, and it’s time we are brought up on the same level as everybody else,” said Judi DeRusha, President of ATU 1776.

The group also said they want to see more restrictions put in place in regards to COVID-19 to keep them healthy while they are on the job.

