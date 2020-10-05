Small plane crashes on Grand Mesa

Burned wreckage of small plane that crashed Sunday on the Grand Mesa (Dave Jones)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A small plane crashed on the Grand Mesa Sunday. It went down just off of highway 65 at Ward Creek Reservoir on the Mesa. It reportedly crashed and caught fire near mile marker 25.

We’ve heard there was a male pilot and female passenger on board.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Department and Cederage Fire Department responded and shut down the highway. Care flight helicopter was called in and transported the passenger to the hospital. The pilot was transported by ambulance.

We do not know the extent of their injuries at this time.

