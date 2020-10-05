Pitkin County man receives six-months of probation for coughing in woman’s face

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to violating a county coronavirus health order after he coughed in a woman’s face.

The Aspen Times reported Tom Patierno received a six-month deferred sentence and is expected to serve six months of supervised probation. Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann charged Patierno with a misdemeanor violation of a March public health order. Patierno must perform public service, attend mental health counseling and write an apology letter to the 68-year-old woman. Patierno told police he got close to the woman and made a coughing gesture on an Aspen trail.

