Hours temporarily modified at Mesa County Fairgrounds COVID testing site

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Until Saturday, October 10, hours will be modified at the Community COVID-19 Sampling Site located at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

The site will be offering free, drive-up testing without an appointment during the following times:

Monday, 10/5 - Wednesday, 10/7 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, 10/8 - Friday, 10/9, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Testing will not be available on Saturday, 10/10, or Monday, 10/12. Regular operations of Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

