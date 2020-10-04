Mesa County Sheriff’s Office search for missing 3-year-old suspends Saturday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 3-year-old girl, she goes by the name Addie Rae.

The Sheriff’s Office said she wondered off near her home at 29 ½ Rd. and 30 ½ Rd. near Orchard Avenue.

She was last seen wearing an orange fox shirt and orange and blue pants.

She was last seen at 6 P.M. and reported missing at 6:15 P.M.

Mesa County Search and Rescue, Grand Junction Police Department and Child Protective Services all searched for her.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said, “after an extensive search of the neighborhood where Addie Rae was last seen, and several miles of the surrounding community as well as the Grand Valley Canal, the search has been suspended for the night. The search will resume in the morning, including a daylight search of the canal and surrounding area," around 11 P.M. Saturday on their Facebook page.

If you see her you’re asked that you call 911.

