Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Happens at Lincoln Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -People gathered nationwide on Saturday morning to walk and raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.

The event usually has hundreds gather together to march, but this year it looked a little different because of COVID-19.

Instead of gathering altogether, everyone was encouraged to stay socially distant and walk in their own neighborhoods with their families.

“We’ve encouraged people to walk in their own teams their own family work groups, in various areas, in their neighborhood or local parks. We’ve encouraged that so we are not meeting in big groups,” said Alison Brinkley, chair of the walk.

Despite encouraging people to walk on their own, they did have a special section in Lincoln Park for people to walk by that was decorated with flowers where each color represented something special. “We actually have five flowers and each one has a different meaning. The blue one means you personally have Alzheimer’s, the purple one means you have lost someone to Alzheimer’s, the orange represents that you stand and support the Alzheimer’s vision to have a world without Alzheimer’s, and the yellow one is that you are a caregiver for Alzheimer’s,” said Danielle Simpson, intern.

The walk is very important because that is where they receive a lot of donations.

