Whistle-Blower at the Grand Junction Fire Department

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Jerome Gardner is the Interim Grand Junction Fire Department Quartermaster, and he called himself a whistle-blower.

Gardner went on camera to say that he believes the Grand Junction Fire Department is not following all of the CDC’s guidelines when it comes to the Coronavirus. He said, “people were not complying and wearing facial coverings at work.”

Gardner also said that he knows he is going to get backlash for speaking out. “By taking this stance I have invited plenty of conflict into my life, but the bottom line is that I care about the people in this community and I don’t want you to get sick, and I don’t want my mom and dad to get sick.”

The Fire Department said that they have heard his complaints and started an investigation on Friday morning.

They said they take these comments very seriously and will investigate.

Gardner is currently on administrative leave until the investigation is complete. The Fire Department said he is on leave to protect Gardner and the integrity of the investigation.

