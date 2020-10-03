Advertisement

Whistle-Blower at the Grand Junction Fire Department

Grand Junction Fire Department whistle-blower
Grand Junction Fire Department whistle-blower(kkco/kjct)
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Jerome Gardner is the Interim Grand Junction Fire Department Quartermaster, and he called himself a whistle-blower.

Gardner went on camera to say that he believes the Grand Junction Fire Department is not following all of the CDC’s guidelines when it comes to the Coronavirus. He said, “people were not complying and wearing facial coverings at work.”

Gardner also said that he knows he is going to get backlash for speaking out. “By taking this stance I have invited plenty of conflict into my life, but the bottom line is that I care about the people in this community and I don’t want you to get sick, and I don’t want my mom and dad to get sick.”

The Fire Department said that they have heard his complaints and started an investigation on Friday morning.

They said they take these comments very seriously and will investigate.

Gardner is currently on administrative leave until the investigation is complete. The Fire Department said he is on leave to protect Gardner and the integrity of the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 Cases Rise in Mesa County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Mesa County Public Health said that they are a little concerned that the positive percentage is increasing.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Grand Junction High School briefly placed under shelter-in-place

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Earlier this afternoon, Grand Junction High School was placed under a shelter-in-place after the Grand Junction Police Department received reports of shots fired in the 400 block of North Avenue.

Latest News

News

CMU Opera Season

Updated: 9 hours ago
Erin Crooks talks with CMU orchestra director Brian Krinke, and they talk about their outside show coming up on October 4th

News

Law enforcement after man who may have critical information in child victim sexual exploitation investigation

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

News

CMU Opera Season

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Gov. Polis' statewide fire bans expires, several localities lift all restrictions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Many Western Slope counties have lifted all fire restrictions after Governor Polis’ statewide fire ban expired on September 30.

News

Increase in package theft in Montrose

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:04 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
The Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be informed and aware that this is happening so they can take practical steps to protect their packages.

News

Sunset Mesa Funeral Home Plea Deal

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:59 PM MDT
|
By (Stacy Rasmussen)
Many family members are not happy about the plea deal that was proposed.