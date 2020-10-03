Advertisement

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)((AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne))
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” an NFL statement reads. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The announcement comes shortly after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Patriots starting QB Cam Newton tested positive for the virus and will miss the game against the Chiefs.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the New England Patriots, Newton is in self-quarantine after finding out of his positive test on Friday. Anyone in close contact with him all tested negative Saturday morning.

