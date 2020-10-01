Ute Water getting calls about door-to-door selling

No one from Ute Water going door-to-door (KKCO)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If someone comes to your door inquiring about water testing, Ute Water wants you to know it’s not them.

Ute Water says they’ve had several calls from their customers about someone going door-to-door inquiring about water testing. They say they are not doing any testing. Ute Water believes it’s a company that is trying to sell some sort of product to customers that are not sponsored or endorsed by any water providers in our area.

“The only time we would go to a customers home would be at the request of the customer and we would make sure we scheduled the time with them as well as schedule a call with them before we head to the residence.” Said External Affairs Manager Andrea Lopez.

Ute Water says they believe whoever is going door-to-door is selling water softener or a water filter for the home.

