Palisade wine industry changes amidst the pandemic

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) -

The Palisade wine industry is experiencing both expansion and loss during the pandemic-- Colorado Vintner’s Collective opened their doors for the first time this month-- something they’ve waited to do since April.

The business will be celebrating their grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, "[people] can come out and enjoy themselves and have great wine and learn more about the Colorado wine industry as a whole because there’s big things happening and lots of new wine being made,' says owner Aly McDonald.

The establishment is focused on 100% Colorado-grown grapes. Down the road, Grande River Vineyards is showcasing a ‘for sale’ sign; “my decision to sell is based on a feeling that it’s time for me to pass the leadership on to someone else,” says owner Stephen Smith.

The winery was established in 1987, making the Palisade staple 33-years-old this year.

Grande River Vineyards remains open during regular hours while they await a sale.

