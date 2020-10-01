Advertisement

Palisade Basecamp RV Park nominated by USA Today for best RV resort in nation

By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:51 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Palisade Basecamp RV Park has been nominated by USA Today for a Reader’s Choice Travel Award for the best RV resort in the nation.

The General Manager says one of the main reasons could be because of the ideal location as a gateway to the Rocky Mountains going east and the great southwest going west. Also, Palisade makes for a perfect place to make a stop.

“We’re located so incredibly well to be able to serve as a lodging option for guests and we try to provide good hospitality and do what we do well and we are just incredibly fortunate to be where we are,” says Nick Pugliese, the GM of Palisade Basecamp.

