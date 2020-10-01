Advertisement

Outdoor dining coming to main street with help of grant

By Bernie Lange
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Outdoor dining is becoming the new trend across the country and western Colorado due to social distancing guidelines. But making those changes can be costly to small businesses.

The City of Grand Junction and Downtown Development Authority are offering to help restaurants on Main Street expand by offering outdoor seating. They will be offering a $47,000 Revitalizing Main Street grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The grant will give downtown businesses the option of expanding their outdoor patios to sidewalks or parking spaces to increase capacity.

“The restaurants have been able to push out into the public space for sometime now and as fall is upon us and winter is around the corner, we want to make sure we have this space, comfortable space for the public in the public space.” Said Greg Caton, the City Manager of Grand Junction.

The grants are available on a first come, first serve basis. The City and Downtown Grand Junction have partnered to purchase base units, barrier fencing, and canopies that can be temporarily installed throughout downtown to create dining parklets. The City of Grand Junction has pledged $97,000 and Downtown Grand Junction has pledged $84,500, totaling $228,500 for the project. Applications will be approved on a rolling basis.

