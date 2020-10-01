Advertisement

Montrose County, Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, Gunnison National Forests will lift fire restrictions

(KKTV)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Both Montrose County and the Grand Mesa, Uncompaghre, and Gunnison National Forest say they will be lifting all fire restrictions starting on Friday.

This decision comes after Governor Polis' statewide fire ban expired on Wednesday night.

The agencies say that the decision was based on fuel moisture measurements in vegetation, predicted weather, and the amount of current fire activity in the area.

Mesa and Delta Counties remain in Stage 1 Restrictions for the time being.

